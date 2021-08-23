Advertise with Us
Nearly $50k raised for family of 2 infants ‘washed away’ in Tennessee flooding

By Joe Wenzel (WSMV and Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents in Humphreys County are working to recover from devastatingly, deadly flooding over the weekend.

One family, in particular, is mourning the loss of two infants killed during the flood, according to NBC affiliate WSMV in Nashville. A GoFundMe set up for the family Sunday has raised nearly $50,000.

The GoFundMe organizer Charity Hooks says the father of the infants, her cousin, was holding on to four children when the floods swept the two babies from his arms.

The money raised will help the family with funeral costs for the babies and home repair expenses, according to Hooks.

