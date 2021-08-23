More Mid-South Hospitals receive support from Tennessee National Guard amid COVID surge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three more Mid-South hospitals are getting help from the Tennessee National Guard as COVID-19 continues causing capacity issues for health care facilities.

Late last week, 20 guardsmen deployed to Baptist Hospital in Memphis to help with administrative paperwork, provide medical care to patients and clear space for those in more emergent situations.

On Monday, guardsmen were assigned to three more area hospitals, including Baptist Hospitals in Collierville and Tipton County and Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

The Tennessee National Guard has worked alongside and supported several state agencies since March 2020 in the fight against COVID-19, including providing vaccinations in Memphis. There are currently more than 580 soldiers and airmen providing support to 58 counties in Tennessee by helping with testing, vaccinations and administrative support to health care providers.

Thousands of guardsmen have volunteered to help during the pandemic. Over the last 17 months, up to 700 guardsmen at any given time have actively supported the testing and vaccination efforts across the state.

