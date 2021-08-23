Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

More Mid-South Hospitals receive support from Tennessee National Guard amid COVID surge

Airman 1st Class Marialuz Deavers, a combat medic with Nashville’s 118th Medical Group, fills a...
Airman 1st Class Marialuz Deavers, a combat medic with Nashville’s 118th Medical Group, fills a syringe with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Cookeville. Deavers has been administering COVID-19 tests and vaccines since March 2020, when Gov. Bill Lee activated the Tennessee National Guard to support the Tennessee Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Sgt. Finis L. Dailey, III)(Tennessee National Guard)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three more Mid-South hospitals are getting help from the Tennessee National Guard as COVID-19 continues causing capacity issues for health care facilities.

Late last week, 20 guardsmen deployed to Baptist Hospital in Memphis to help with administrative paperwork, provide medical care to patients and clear space for those in more emergent situations.

On Monday, guardsmen were assigned to three more area hospitals, including Baptist Hospitals in Collierville and Tipton County and Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

The Tennessee National Guard has worked alongside and supported several state agencies since March 2020 in the fight against COVID-19, including providing vaccinations in Memphis. There are currently more than 580 soldiers and airmen providing support to 58 counties in Tennessee by helping with testing, vaccinations and administrative support to health care providers.

Thousands of guardsmen have volunteered to help during the pandemic. Over the last 17 months, up to 700 guardsmen at any given time have actively supported the testing and vaccination efforts across the state.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Bill Lee
Biden administration says Tennessee’s mask opt-out order may violate federal law
Shelby County sees 1,118 new covid-19 cases
Over 1k Covid-19 cases reported in Shelby County
At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee
National Guardsmen help Baptist Memorial Hospital
National Guardsmen help Baptist Memorial Hospital
Some restaurants stick with COVID-19 protocols to avoid another shutdown as cases surge
Some restaurants stick with COVID-19 protocols to avoid another shutdown as cases surge

Latest News

Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
406 students with COVID, 1,200 quarantined in DeSoto County Schools
Some Mid-South restaurants tighten restrictions amid COVID-19 surge
Memphis restaurant requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for indoor dining