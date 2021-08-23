Advertise with Us
More late summer heat to endure this week

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another surge of heat is back in the Mid-South and will remain for much of the week. As a result of the heat and humidity, another HEAT ADVISORY is in place for much of the area Tuesday and will likely be extended into the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and afternoon highs in the mid 90s with a heat index near 105.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows in the mid 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs again in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm each afternoon along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the low 90s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance or a shower or storm along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

