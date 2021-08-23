Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Middle Tennessee physician Dr. Jason Martin announces run for governor

Sumner County physician Dr. Jason Martin announces run for governor
Sumner County physician Dr. Jason Martin announces run for governor(Facebook: Dr. Jason Martin)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A critical care physician out of Sumner County is running for Tennessee governor.

Dr. Jason Martin is kicking off his campaign Monday with a speech at the Hattiloo Theater in Memphis.

The Alabama native has lived in middle Tennessee for 20 years. He says he believes the state’s health care system needs restructuring, and he has criticized the way Gov. Bill Lee handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My experience as a doctor in cities and rural communities has made it abundantly clear to me that Tennessee’s health care system is incompetent, our economy isn’t supporting people to afford their families’ needs, and Governor Bill Lee is failing our students,” reads a campaign news release.

Martin is seeking the Democratic nomination and hopes to challenge Lee’s bid for re-election.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Bill Lee
Biden administration says Tennessee’s mask opt-out order may violate federal law
Shelby County sees 1,118 new covid-19 cases
Over 1k Covid-19 cases reported in Shelby County
At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee
National Guardsmen help Baptist Memorial Hospital
National Guardsmen help Baptist Memorial Hospital
Some restaurants stick with COVID-19 protocols to avoid another shutdown as cases surge
Some restaurants stick with COVID-19 protocols to avoid another shutdown as cases surge

Latest News

Governor Bill Lee
Biden administration says Tennessee’s mask opt-out order may violate federal law
Counterterrorism analyst talks about unraveling in Afghanistan
Counterterrorism analyst talks about unraveling in Afghanistan
Counterterrorism analyst talks about unraveling in Afghanistan
Poison control calls spike as people take animal dewormer for COVID-19
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer for COVID-19