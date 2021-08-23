Middle Tennessee physician Dr. Jason Martin announces run for governor

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A critical care physician out of Sumner County is running for Tennessee governor.

Dr. Jason Martin is kicking off his campaign Monday with a speech at the Hattiloo Theater in Memphis.

The Alabama native has lived in middle Tennessee for 20 years. He says he believes the state’s health care system needs restructuring, and he has criticized the way Gov. Bill Lee handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My experience as a doctor in cities and rural communities has made it abundantly clear to me that Tennessee’s health care system is incompetent, our economy isn’t supporting people to afford their families’ needs, and Governor Bill Lee is failing our students,” reads a campaign news release.

Martin is seeking the Democratic nomination and hopes to challenge Lee’s bid for re-election.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.