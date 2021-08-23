Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis restaurant requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for indoor dining

Some Mid-South restaurants tighten restrictions amid COVID-19 surge
Some Mid-South restaurants tighten restrictions amid COVID-19 surge(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis restaurant is now requiring all of its customers to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results to enter.

RP Tracks Restaurant & Bar announced the requirement is effective as of Monday, August 23, and is only for people dining or drinking inside the building. Outdoor tables remain open to all.

RP Tracks says the negative test result must be from within the last 48 hours.

A vaccination card or card itself, or a negative COVID-test that matches the name on your photo ID will be accepted.

Children under the age of 12 are asked to wear a mask while walking through the building.

The requirement comes after the restaurant previously closed to allow staff to be tested for COVID-19 as a precaution. RP Tracks joins other Memphis restaurants, including Drus Bar in midtown and the Pumping Station, that are already requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test result to enter.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Bill Lee
Biden administration says Tennessee’s mask opt-out order may violate federal law
Shelby County sees 1,118 new covid-19 cases
Over 1k Covid-19 cases reported in Shelby County
At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee
National Guardsmen help Baptist Memorial Hospital
National Guardsmen help Baptist Memorial Hospital
Some restaurants stick with COVID-19 protocols to avoid another shutdown as cases surge
Some restaurants stick with COVID-19 protocols to avoid another shutdown as cases surge

Latest News

Girls on the Run Memphis marathon.
Girls on the Run after-school program encourages physical and emotional wellness
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting security guard at Memphis gas station
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting security guard at Memphis gas station
406 students with COVID, 1,200 quarantined in DeSoto County Schools
Airman 1st Class Marialuz Deavers, a combat medic with Nashville’s 118th Medical Group, fills a...
More Mid-South Hospitals receive support from Tennessee National Guard amid COVID surge