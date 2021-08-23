Advertise with Us
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting security guard at Memphis gas station

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge after a fight led to a shooting in Memphis.

Darryle Tate is charged with criminal attempt felony to wit second-degree murder and possession/employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The shooting happened August 21 at an Exxon gas station on Mill Branch and left Alexander Reddit in critical condition.

According to the affidavit, Reddit and another man were working as security at the gas station when they got into a physical altercation with Tate. Reddit’s counterpart told police that he and Reddit were attempting to get Tate to leave the property and he refused.

After a fight started, Reddit attempted to pull out his Taser. Tate then pulled out his handgun and shot Reddit in the head. Reddit was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Tate remained on the scene and was taken into custody.

