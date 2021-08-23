Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital confirms another child death from COVID-19

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis confirmed Monday that another child has died from COVID-19.

The hospital says the child died over the weekend from the virus.

The most recent death brings the total to six children who have died at Le Bonheur from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The hospital did not share the child’s age.

Le Bonheur’s chief medical officer, Dr. Barry Gilmore, released the following statement regarding the child’s death:

“Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital can confirm that a child died over the weekend from COVID-19. The Delta variant has hit children harder than any of the other variants since the start of the pandemic. It is important that we all follow Shelby County Health Department’s guidance. We encourage all eligible people over the age of 12 to get vaccinated, wear masks and social distance in public and practice good handwashing. We want to do everything we can to keep kids from getting COVID-19 and having to come to the hospital.”  

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Bill Lee
Biden administration says Tennessee’s mask opt-out order may violate federal law
Shelby County sees 1,118 new covid-19 cases
Over 1k Covid-19 cases reported in Shelby County
At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee
National Guardsmen help Baptist Memorial Hospital
National Guardsmen help Baptist Memorial Hospital
Some restaurants stick with COVID-19 protocols to avoid another shutdown as cases surge
Some restaurants stick with COVID-19 protocols to avoid another shutdown as cases surge

Latest News

Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
406 students with COVID, 1,200 quarantined in DeSoto County Schools
Airman 1st Class Marialuz Deavers, a combat medic with Nashville’s 118th Medical Group, fills a...
More Mid-South Hospitals receive support from Tennessee National Guard amid COVID surge