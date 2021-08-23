Hot and mostly dry stretch of weather this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be another dry and hot day with temperatures soaring into the lower to mid 90s this afternoon. Due to the high humidity, there is a Heat Advisory in effect today and tomorrow. This means that the heat index will climb to at least 105. We will have sunshine today and a mostly clear sky tonight. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 94 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 76 degrees. Winds: Southeast 5 mph.

NEXT WEEK: It will be hot and muggy through Thursday, so we will likely see heat advisories through the end og the week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s. The heat index will go above 105 each day. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out in the afternoons, but many spots will stay dry.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. An isolated shower or storm will be possible both days.

