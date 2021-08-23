Heat warning for some but hot & humid for all

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Today will be another one of those hot and humid August days with temperatures soaring into the lower to mid 90s this afternoon. The hot high temperatures combined with the high humidity, will mean heat index values up to 105 at times. There are heat warnings and advisories in place today for parts of the Mid-South today and a Heat Advisory will be in place tomorrow too.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly Cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s and northwesterly winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and humid with lows in the upper 70s and southeast winds at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, hot and humid, a stray shower will be possible along with highs in the mid 90s and winds out of the southeast at 5 mph.

THIS WEEK: It will be hot and muggy through Thursday, so we will likely see heat advisories through the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s. The heat index will near or above 105 each day. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out in the afternoons, but many spots will stay dry.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. An isolated shower or storm will be possible both days.

