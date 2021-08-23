Girls on the Run after-school program encourages physical and emotional wellness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Girls on the Run is a national organization aimed at empowering girls ages eight to 13.

The program encourages them to be active while also teaching them emotional wellness.

Right now, the branch in Memphis is accepting applications for girls to join the program this fall. Girls on the Run teaches girls how to cope with uncertainty, a common feeling among many during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization’s mentors have adapted to help address these new issues.

The program’s executive director, Joanna Lipman, says they have added some specific training for coaches which talks about some of the effects of the pandemic, and also addresses social unrest.

Girls on the Run meets twice a week every afternoon at 10 locations across Shelby County. This fall, they are prepared to go virtual if the need arises.

The program also offers scholarships for members.

“We know that families are under a lot of pressure right now, especially financially. We want everyone to know that no girl is ever turned away,” said Lipman.

Parents can register online at GOTRMemphis.org. Registration ends on September 6.

