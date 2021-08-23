Free COVID-19 testing clinic opens in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A new COVID-19 testing facility is opening Monday in DeSoto County in response to the growing demand for testing as the pandemic persists.

Now that the Mississippi State Department of Health has approved the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors’ request for a free testing clinic, it will provide testing Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

Each person will receive a rapid PCR test.

If you would to schedule an appointment to get tested, visit COVIDschedule.umc.edu or call 601-496-7200.

For information on about COVID-19 testing sites in Mississippi visit HealthyMS.com.

