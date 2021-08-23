Advertise with Us
City Watch remains in effect for woman reported missing nearly a month ago

City Watch Alert for Yueh Chien
City Watch Alert for Yueh Chien(MPD/Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After nearly a month of searching, a City Watch Alert remains in effect for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen taking her morning walk on July 29.

Memphis Police Department says Yueh Chien left her home on Brooklawn Drive near Walnut Bend Road around 8:30 a.m. for her routine morning walk and by 5 p.m. she had not returned.

Chien is described as a 5′3″ Asian woman with black and gray hair, brown eyes and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red plaid flannel shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Chien’s whereabouts, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

