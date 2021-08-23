City Watch remains in effect for woman reported missing nearly a month ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After nearly a month of searching, a City Watch Alert remains in effect for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen taking her morning walk on July 29.

Memphis Police Department says Yueh Chien left her home on Brooklawn Drive near Walnut Bend Road around 8:30 a.m. for her routine morning walk and by 5 p.m. she had not returned.

Chien is described as a 5′3″ Asian woman with black and gray hair, brown eyes and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red plaid flannel shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Chien’s whereabouts, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

