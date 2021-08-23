Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

California firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — More than 13,500 firefighters are working to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee.

In Northern California, where most of the blazes are burning, there are no red flag warnings for critical conditions Monday but state officials say fire danger will remain elevated through midweek.

Containment has increased to 40% at the Dixie Fire, which has burned more than 1,130 square miles in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades.

More than 1,200 buildings have burned.

Southwest of Lake Tahoe, the Caldor Fire has destroyed 447 buildings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Bill Lee
Biden administration says Tennessee’s mask opt-out order may violate federal law
Shelby County sees 1,118 new covid-19 cases
Over 1k Covid-19 cases reported in Shelby County
At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee
National Guardsmen help Baptist Memorial Hospital
National Guardsmen help Baptist Memorial Hospital
Some restaurants stick with COVID-19 protocols to avoid another shutdown as cases surge
Some restaurants stick with COVID-19 protocols to avoid another shutdown as cases surge

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in...
Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail
Evacuations continue in California's Caldor Fire which remains 0% contained
California wildfires: Caldor Fire evacuations continue
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press event regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance...
Budget clash pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi