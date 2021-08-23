Byhalia Middle School going virtual for 2 weeks due to positive COVID-19 cases

BYHALIA, Miss. (WMC) - Byhalia Middle School is taking extra steps to decrease the spread of COVID-19 as classes get back underway.

The school is deciding to go virtual for two weeks -- that includes all students within the school.

The Marshall County school board says the transition to virtual learning will begin on August 24 and end on September 7. Devices will be issued on Monday, August 23.

Students will be required to log in each day for assignments and attendance will be taken. Any students who returned a form notifying the school of poor internet connectivity at home will be given instructional packets to complete and turn into the school at the end of each week.

Marshall County Schools says Byhalia elementary and high schools will remain in-person.

