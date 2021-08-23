Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

406 students with COVID, 1,200 quarantined in DeSoto County Schools

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The first full week of school at DeSoto County Schools resulted in hundreds of students with COVID-19 and more than 1,200 quarantined.

DCS started the new year Aug. 13. Last week, 406 students tested positive for the virus and 1,249 students are newly-quarantined as a result of close contact at school.

At several campuses, more than 100 students are quarantined. The highest number is 232 at Southaven Middle School.

DCS says 70 staff members also tested positive last week.

Hernando High School went virtual last week because of increasing COVID-19 cases among students. It currently has 33 cases, the highest among any school so far but not by much. Lewisburg Middle School has 31.

Hernando High School will transition to a hybrid schedule Wednesday following the Mississippi Board of Education’s vote last week. So far, no other schools in the district have announced the switch to a hybrid schedule.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Bill Lee
Biden administration says Tennessee’s mask opt-out order may violate federal law
Shelby County sees 1,118 new covid-19 cases
Over 1k Covid-19 cases reported in Shelby County
At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee
National Guardsmen help Baptist Memorial Hospital
National Guardsmen help Baptist Memorial Hospital
Some restaurants stick with COVID-19 protocols to avoid another shutdown as cases surge
Some restaurants stick with COVID-19 protocols to avoid another shutdown as cases surge

Latest News

Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Airman 1st Class Marialuz Deavers, a combat medic with Nashville’s 118th Medical Group, fills a...
More Mid-South Hospitals receive support from Tennessee National Guard amid COVID surge
Some Mid-South restaurants tighten restrictions amid COVID-19 surge
Memphis restaurant requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for indoor dining