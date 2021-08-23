406 students with COVID, 1,200 quarantined in DeSoto County Schools

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The first full week of school at DeSoto County Schools resulted in hundreds of students with COVID-19 and more than 1,200 quarantined.

DCS started the new year Aug. 13. Last week, 406 students tested positive for the virus and 1,249 students are newly-quarantined as a result of close contact at school.

At several campuses, more than 100 students are quarantined. The highest number is 232 at Southaven Middle School.

DCS says 70 staff members also tested positive last week.

Hernando High School went virtual last week because of increasing COVID-19 cases among students. It currently has 33 cases, the highest among any school so far but not by much. Lewisburg Middle School has 31.

Hernando High School will transition to a hybrid schedule Wednesday following the Mississippi Board of Education’s vote last week. So far, no other schools in the district have announced the switch to a hybrid schedule.

