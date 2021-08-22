Advertise with Us
Over 1k Covid-19 cases reported in Shelby County

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 1,118 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday morning.

Shelby County sees 1,118 new covid-19 cases
Shelby County sees 1,118 new covid-19 cases(SCHD)

There are currently 8,287 active cases of the coronavirus in Shelby County.

According to the health department there have been 119,500 totals cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 1,815 deaths in Shelby County.

The seven day rolling average of cases per day is 695 and SCHD put a new mask mandate in place Friday morning.

