National Guardsmen help Baptist Memorial Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With hospital beds in very short supply in Memphis due to a rising COVID-19 outbreak, one local ICU is getting help from the Tennessee National Guard.

These National Guardsmen have training in the administrative and medical fields to be able to assist hospitals with whatever they need.

20 Tennessee National Guardsmen are in Memphis at Baptist Memorial Healthcare providing support as hospitals and ICUs locally are getting closer to capacity.

“It’s really great particularly in the emergency department setting because an extra pair of hands in the right place can really do a lot to improve efficiency and improve workload and really help us to do an even better job,” Infectious Disease Specialist for Baptist Memorial Healthcare Dr. Steven Threlkeld said.

Dr. Threlkeld says these guardsmen who are administrative experts can help fill out time consuming paperwork and lend a helping hand in medical care as well, clearing space for people who are in more emergent situations.

“Listening to people’s chest and giving medication and swabbing noses for COVID. All of those things are valuable help right now. And to have people that can help out with that, it just makes for a better product and I hope better care for people as well. And not to mention, it really does improve the morale of people who could use a boost right now in so many ways,” Dr. Threlkeld said.

While it’s a welcome sight to see guardsmen providing help, their presence shows the dire situation the county is in.

“It is depressing that we are where we are,” Dr. Threlkeld said.

With another 763 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, bringing the 7-day rolling average of new daily cases to 695, health experts are concerned that even more people will be hospitalized in the coming weeks.

“This is in fact a choice that we have right now in our community and as every individual and I just hope that people will get the right information and make the choice to protect themselves because I mean we say it again and again and again. But essentially no one in our ICUs on the ventilators right now, none of those people have been vaccinated,” Dr. Threlkeld said.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has also requested help right now from the Tennessee National Guard.

Methodist currently only has two open ICU beds across their five local hospitals.

