Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage

FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
(Gray News) - One of the nation’s largest credit card processors says it’s systems are back up and working after an outage affected customers all over the United States.

TSYS updated its status to “all systems operational” at midnight Sunday. So far, there is no word on the cause of the outage.

The credit card processor first reported its systems were down at 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Twenty minutes later, the company said it had identified the problem and was working on a fix.

Businesses from restaurants to ballparks took to social media to inform customers that they were not able to accept credit card payments at the current time.

TSYS says it serves more than 80,000 retail customers around the country.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

