Hurricane Henri to make landfall in New England today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hurricane Henri is barreling down on New England Sunday morning, the first hurricane to directly impact this area in 30 years.

Henri is a category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 75 mph with higher gusts.

On the forecast track, Henri is expected to make landfall in southern New England or on Long Island late Sunday morning or early afternoon.

After landfall, a turn to the north and a slower forward speed are expected as Henri moves over southern New England. Rapid weakening is expected after Henri makes landfall.

The last time a hurricane made landfall in New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991. Bob made landfall twice in Rhode Island as a Category 2 hurricane on August 19, first on Block Island and then in Newport.

Long Island has not seen a hurricane make landfall since Gloria in 1985.

Hurricane conditions producing a dangerous storm surge, flooding, and torrential rainfall will impact portions of the northeast United States beginning late Saturday into early Sunday.

As Henri makes landfall, a storm surge between 3 and 5 feet is forecast on Sunday from Chatham, Massachusetts, to Mastic Beach, New York -- including Long Island Sound.

Portions of New England and southeast New York could see widespread rainfall of 3-6 inches through Monday, with isolated totals near 10 inches possible. Isolated tornadoes may occur Sunday over southern New England.

Key Messages:

Dangerous storm surge inundation is expected to begin this morning in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts, where a Storm Surge Warning has been issued. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials. Hurricane conditions are expected to begin this morning in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, where a Hurricane Warning is in effect. Tropical storm conditions will begin in these areas within the next couple of hours. Heavy rainfall may lead to considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with the potential for widespread minor to isolated moderate river flooding over portions of Long Island, New England, eastern New York and New Jersey. Swells from Henri will continue to affect much of the east coast of the U.S. during the next day or so. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

