Hot and humid conditions will prevail across the Mid-South this week

By Erin Thomas
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:41 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hot and humid conditions will prevail across the Mid-South through the middle of next week. Heat index values are forecast to reach or exceed 105 degrees in many areas. Heat Advisories will be needed during this period. One has already been issued for areas southwest of Memphis for Sunday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with nears in the mid 70s.

THIS WEEK: Hot and steamy Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out, but many spots will stay dry. Isolated storms and highs around 90 expected for Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service will likely issue several Heat Advisories this week. A Heat Advisory is issued when the heat index value is expected to reach 105 to 109 degrees within the next 12 to 24 hours.

Erin Thomas - Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Family confirms longtime Shelby County Schools employee dies of COVID-19
Some Afghan refugees find relief in the Mid-South
