Henri nearing New England landfall Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tropical Storm conditions continue to spread inland across portions of New England Sunday morning.

Due to land interaction, Henri has weakened slightly to a strong Tropical Storm. As of the 8 AM EDT Sunday update from the National Hurricane Center, maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts.

The center of Henri is moving closer southern New England, producing dangerous storm surge, strong winds, and flooding rainfall.

On the forecast track, Henri is expected to make landfall in southern New England or on Long Island later Sunday morning or early afternoon.

Some slight weakening will be possible through the morning, but Henri is still forecast to be a strong tropical storm when it reaches the coasts of southern New England and Long island.

Rapid weakening is expected after Henri makes landfall and a turn back toward the north and an even slower forward speed are expected as Henri moves over southern New England.

While Henri is no longer a hurricane, the last time a hurricane made landfall in New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991. Bob made landfall twice in Rhode Island as a Category 2 hurricane on August 19, first on Block Island and then in Newport.

Long Island has not seen a hurricane make landfall since Gloria in 1985.

Key Messages:

Dangerous storm surge inundation is expected to begin this morning in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts, where a Storm Surge Warning has been issued. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials. Hurricane conditions are expected to begin this morning in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, where a Hurricane Warning is in effect. Tropical storm conditions will begin in these areas within the next couple of hours. Heavy rainfall may lead to considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with the potential for widespread minor to isolated moderate river flooding over portions of Long Island, New England, eastern New York and New Jersey. Swells from Henri will continue to affect much of the east coast of the U.S. during the next day or so. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

