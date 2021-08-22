Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Drier pattern but hot & humid this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of the Mid-South for today. An isolated shower or storm will be possible through evening but most will remain dry. Temperatures will remain hot and humid for most of the week with the heat index at 100-110 at times this week.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the mid 70s and winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, hot and humid, a stray shower is possible with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds light & variable.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the mid 70s and winds light and variable.

NEXT WEEK: Hot and muggy through Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. The heat index will go above 100, so Heat Advisories will likely be issued. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out in the afternoons, but many spots will stay dry. Rain chances start to increase by Thursday and Friday with chances around 20% both days.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. An isolated shower or storm will be possible both days.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family confirms longtime Shelby County Schools employee dies of COVID-19
Family confirms longtime Shelby County Schools employee dies of COVID-19
Mid-South infectious disease expert gives advice on fighting and preventing COVID-19
Kaleb Wakefield
Verdict reached in 2020 Cordova trial of man accused in neighbor’s deadly shooting
Radar Image from 9:48 AM CT Saturday, August 21, 2021
“Catastrophic flooding” occurring in Middle Tennessee Saturday morning
Some Afghan refugees find relief in the Mid-South
Some Afghan refugees find relief in the Mid-South

Latest News

Heat Advisory as of 3:30 AM CT Sunday, August 22, 2021
Hot and humid conditions will prevail across the Mid-South this week
Track for "Henri" from the National Hurricane Center as of 9 AM CT Sunday, August 22, 2021
Henri nearing New England landfall Sunday morning
Aug 22, 2021
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 22, 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
An isolated storm for some before a drier pattern emerges