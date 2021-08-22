Drier pattern but hot & humid this week

A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of the Mid-South for today. An isolated shower or storm will be possible through evening but most will remain dry. Temperatures will remain hot and humid for most of the week with the heat index at 100-110 at times this week.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the mid 70s and winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, hot and humid, a stray shower is possible with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds light & variable.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the mid 70s and winds light and variable.

NEXT WEEK: Hot and muggy through Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. The heat index will go above 100, so Heat Advisories will likely be issued. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out in the afternoons, but many spots will stay dry. Rain chances start to increase by Thursday and Friday with chances around 20% both days.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. An isolated shower or storm will be possible both days.

