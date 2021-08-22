Biden administration says Tennessee’s mask opt-out order may violate federal law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Biden administration says a recent executive order by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, which allows parents to opt-out of school mask mandates, may violate federal law.

Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said his department is prepared to launch civil rights investigations in response to actions taken by states like Tennessee.

“We are prepared to launch investigations with our Office for Civil Rights to ensure that all students have access to this fundamental right to education,” said Cardona.

Cardona also sent a letter to Lee and Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn, sharing his concerns about the governor’s executive order, which was issued last Monday.

Lee shared a copy of the letter on his social media accounts.

In the letter, Cardona said the governor’s executive order “may infringe upon a school district’s authority to adopt policies to protect students and educators...required by federal law.”

Lee responded to the letter saying, “Parents know better than the government what’s best for their children.”

Cardona said districts who lose funding for defying state orders could take advantage of federal COVID-19 funding, which needs no approval from governors since the money was approved by Congress.

“Let’s get politics out of the way. Let’s let educational leaders and health experts make the decisions about how to keep students and staff safe,” said Cardona.

Although the Shelby County Health Department issued a mask mandate Friday, the governor’s is still in place and hundreds of parents in districts like Collierville have opted their children out of masking.

But Shelby County Schools, which lost two employees to COVID-19 recently, continues to require masks as its legal team reviews the governor’s order.

Lee’s opt-out order was heavily criticized by Democratic lawmakers and members of the medical community.

Thousands of doctors and nurses across Tennessee signed an open letter, asking Lee to rescind his order.

Dr. Jason Yaun, a pediatrician at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, was one of the first to sign the letter.

“My biggest concern is that we have children continue to attend school and transmit COVID, contract COVID. We are seeing rising numbers of cases in children,” said Yaun. “I was very disappointed to hear the governor say this was just an adult problem.”

