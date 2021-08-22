Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

A-State’s chancellor speaks on living in freshman dorm

The welcome wreath on the door of Dr. Kelly Damphousse and his wife Beth Damphousse's temporary...
The welcome wreath on the door of Dr. Kelly Damphousse and his wife Beth Damphousse's temporary home: Room 201 in Kays Hall at A-State.(KAIT)
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday was a hectic day at Arkansas State, with new students moving into their infamous freshman dorms.

But, you might be surprised at who they have as neighbors.

“When we moved here, we asked for permission to move into one of the residence halls and they were talking about setting us up in one of the nice apartments that were brand new,” said Dr. Kelly Damphousse, the chancellor of A-State. “I said, ‘no we want to live in the freshman dorms.’”

This isn’t a new idea for the Damphousse’s, as they lived in a residence hall during the chancellor’s stints at previous universities.

For them, it’s a special way to bond with the new Red Wolves.

“It gives us the bridge that we need to actually put just a personal touch,” said Beth Damphousse, Kelly’s wife.

The couple lives in the dorms the first two weeks of every school year, and during special times throughout the semesters.

“I love to bring them in to play some games and I have a little oven in there I cook them chocolate chip cookies and nothing smells better than a fresh batch of chocolate chip cookies,” Beth said.

“Yeah, it’s really hard for my weight-watchers diet,” Kelly responded with a laugh.

The Damphousses are living like freshmen at A-State. They sleep in their own twin-sized beds, share a smaller than an optimal bathroom, and even use an empty plastic bottle to hold their toothbrushes.

“We make do with what we have,” Beth said. “We have a lot of fun here.”

It’s no secret why students at A-State love their chancellor.

“Until I look in the mirror I feel like a college kid all the time yeah!” Kelly said. “But Beth still looks like a college student!”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family confirms longtime Shelby County Schools employee dies of COVID-19
Family confirms longtime Shelby County Schools employee dies of COVID-19
Mid-South infectious disease expert gives advice on fighting and preventing COVID-19
Kaleb Wakefield
Verdict reached in 2020 Cordova trial of man accused in neighbor’s deadly shooting
Darryle Tate mugshot
Exxon security guard shot, man arrested
Some Afghan refugees find relief in the Mid-South
Some Afghan refugees find relief in the Mid-South

Latest News

University of Memphis University Center
Campus vaccination mandates look more and more likely as students prepare for Fall semester at UofM
Keith Harmon mugshot
Oxford man charged with first-degree murder
Biden administration says Tennessee’s mask opt-out order may violate federal law
Biden administration says Tennessee’s mask opt-out order may violate federal law
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19