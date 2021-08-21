Trial date set for Tennessee senator facing federal charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -State Senator Katrina Robinson made an appearance on federal charges of theft and embezzlement involving government programs and wire fraud Friday.

Robinson is accused of conspiring to use The Healthcare Institute to defraud one victim of more than $14,000.

Robinson is the director of the institute. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Friday, a judge sent her trial date for September 13.

After court, Robinson called the government’s handling of the case “harassment.”

“Just the racist comments and the phone calls, the emails, it’s been very, very trying for me this entire time, and just for us to keep prolonging this process is making it even more painful, not only for me but for my institution and my students who have been directly affected by the government’s handling of this case,” said Robinson.

Robinson says she is grateful for the support she’s received from former students.

