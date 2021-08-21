Tracking Henri: New England is bracing for its first direct hurricane landfall in 30 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New Englanders brace for what could be the first hurricane in 30 years.

As Tropical Storm Henri churns in the Atlantic Saturday morning, it is expected to strengthen into a later Saturday and be at or near hurricane strength (75+ mph winds) when it makes landfall in New England.

On the forecast track, Henri is expected to make landfall in Long Island or southern New England on Sunday.

The last time a hurricane made landfall in New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991. Bob made landfall twice in Rhode Island as a Category 2 hurricane on August 19, first on Block Island and then in Newport.

Long Island has not seen a hurricane make landfall since Gloria in 1985.

Hurricane conditions producing a dangerous storm surge, flooding, and torrential rainfall will impact portions of the northeast United States beginning late Saturday into early Sunday.

As Henri makes landfall, a storm surge between 3 and 5 feet is forecast on Sunday from Chatham, Massachusetts, to Mastic Beach, New York -- including Long Island Sound.

Portions of New England and southeast New York could see widespread rainfall of 3-6 inches through Monday, with isolated totals near 10 inches possible. Isolated tornadoes may occur Sunday over southern New England.

Key Messages:

Dangerous storm surge inundation is expected to begin late tonight or Sunday in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts, where a Storm Surge Warning has been issued. Dangerous storm surge is possible beginning late tonight or Sunday in western portions of Long Island and Connecticut in the Storm Surge Watch area. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials. Hurricane conditions are expected to begin late tonight or Sunday in portions of Long Island and Connecticut, where a Hurricane Warning has been issued. Hurricane conditions are possible late tonight or Sunday across portions of Rhode Island. Heavy rainfall may lead to considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with the potential for widespread minor and isolated moderate river flooding, over portions of Long Island, New England, southeast New York and northern New Jersey. Swells from Henri will continue to affect much of the east coast of the U.S. through the weekend. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Grace made landfall Saturday morning near Tecolutla, Mexico with estimated maximum sustained winds near 125 mph.

The hurricane’s forecast motion will take it over the mountainous terrain of interior Mexico today into tonight. Therefore, rapid weakening is expected, but forecast to survive the westward passage over Mexico and reach the eastern Pacific late this weekend where a new tropical cyclone is expected to form.

Official track for "Grace" from the National Hurricane Center as of 7:30 AM CT Saturday, August 21, 2021 (WMC)

Key Messages:

Hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge are likely to continue along portions of the coast of eastern mainland Mexico for the next few hours within the Hurricane Warning area from Puerto Veracruz northward to Cabo Rojo. Through the weekend, heavy rainfall across Veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, Queretaro, and eastern San Luis Potosi will lead to significant flash and urban flooding, along with the likelihood of mudslides.

