Today is the last day for any significant rainfall before a much drier and hotter pattern returns tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A somewhat tricky forecast is in store for us today: While some areas will see scattered showers and storms, areas to the southwest of Memphis to remain mainly dry and therefore hot, so a Heat Advisory has been issued for that section of the Mid-South.

TODAY-TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with developing showers and storms, especially through the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s (for Memphis and areas east). The strongest storms could result in isolated damaging winds along with locally heavy rainfall that could lead to isolated flash flooding. Showers will gradually end this evening with lows falling to the mid 70s overnight.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid with just a 20% chance of an isolated downpour. High temperatures will be back in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Hot and steamy Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. The heat index will go above 100, so it’s likely Heat Advisories will be issued. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out, but many spots will stay dry. Isolated storms and highs around 90 expected for Thursday and Friday.

Erin Thomas - Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.