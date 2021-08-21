Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Today is the last day for any significant rainfall before a much drier and hotter pattern returns tomorrow

By Erin Thomas
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A somewhat tricky forecast is in store for us today: While some areas will see scattered showers and storms, areas to the southwest of Memphis to remain mainly dry and therefore hot, so a Heat Advisory has been issued for that section of the Mid-South.

TODAY-TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with developing showers and storms, especially through the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s (for Memphis and areas east). The strongest storms could result in isolated damaging winds along with locally heavy rainfall that could lead to isolated flash flooding. Showers will gradually end this evening with lows falling to the mid 70s overnight.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid with just a 20% chance of an isolated downpour. High temperatures will be back in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Hot and steamy Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. The heat index will go above 100, so it’s likely Heat Advisories will be issued. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out, but many spots will stay dry. Isolated storms and highs around 90 expected for Thursday and Friday.

Erin Thomas - Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
FILE - Jason Isbell performs in concert as Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit on Feb. 6, 2018, in...
Jason Isbell moves Mississippi show to Memphis after venue ‘not willing to comply’ with vaccine requirement
Family confirms longtime Shelby County Schools employee dies of COVID-19
Family confirms longtime Shelby County Schools employee dies of COVID-19
Body found outside Methodist University Hospital
Man found dead outside Methodist University Hospital
Mask mandate now in effect in Shelby County

Latest News

wmc
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 21, 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
Rain chances are still in the forecast to start the weekend
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
In 2016, millions of bees died after an aerial spray in Dorchester County. That’s why bee...
Breakdown: Why bees are disappearing & need our help