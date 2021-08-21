Some Afghan refugees find relief in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis will soon see Afghan refugees who are getting help from the resettlement organization World Relief Memphis.

They are people who worked alongside the U. S. military in Afghanistan.

The images coming out of Afghanistan are heartbreaking. Desperate people are trying to get out of the country taken over by the Taliban. Some of those families and individuals will be heading to Memphis and welcomed by World Relief Memphis.

“Our office receives those families at the airport and helps them find housing, a job, English classes, and helps them in community connections around town,” said P.J. Moore, executive director of World Relief Memphis.

World Relief Memphis partners with the state department.

Moore says his group has welcomed refugees from Afghanistan over the past few years, adding the refugees destined for Memphis have special immigrant visas. They worked with the U.S. military doing jobs, like translators and other roles.

Moore isn’t sure yet how many refugees will come to Memphis or exactly when, but their first stop will be Fort Lee in Virginia, which is hosting the first wave of immigrants. World Relief Memphis has an employee at Fort Lee.

Moore says his organization is looking for housing right now.

“We’re currently seeking housing partnerships for short-term and permanent housing and we help our families process that,” he said.

Moore says there are already Afghan families in World Relief Memphis’ pipeline. He says the organization is ready to help the refugees who will be coming to a very new experience in Memphis.

“They are incredibly resilient. We get to walk alongside them as they are navigating a new culture,” said Moore.

