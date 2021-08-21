Advertise with Us
Rep. Bennie Thompson requests Miss. governor to issue statewide mask mandate

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was sent a letter Friday from Congressman Bennie Thompson.

Thompson lays out the latest COVID-19 stats in the Magnolia State and asks Reeves to issue a statewide mask mandate including school classrooms.

Thompson also asks the governor to take advantage of federal resources and make vaccines more available to under-served areas.

The request comes after Reeves made it clear this week that he will not issue a mask mandate. Instead, he is encouraging vaccination. In a news conference, Reeves asked Mississippians to get the vaccine.

The governor has not yet publicly responded to the letter.

Letter to Miss. gov.
Letter to Miss. gov.(Source: House Homeland Security Committee)
