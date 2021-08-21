More rain for some before a drier pattern emerges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The forecast will be wet for some with some areas seeing scattered showers and storms through this evening. Any storms that develop through evening could produce heavy rainfall or gusty wind. Meanwhile, areas to the southwest of Memphis will remain mainly dry, hot and humid, so a Heat Advisory has been issued for portions of the Mid-South.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy along with showers and storms developing with temperatures with in the upper 80s and low 90s. A few storms could contain brief gusty wind and heavy rainfall.

TONIGHT: Rain ending for most but an isolated shower will be possible overnight along with lows in the mid 70s and winds turning to the north qt 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon but mainly dry for most Highs will be near 90 and winds out of the north 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Hot and steamy Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. The heat index will go above 100, so it’s likely Heat Advisories will be issued. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out, but many spots will stay dry. Isolated storms and highs around 90 expected for Thursday and Friday.

TROPICS: New England is bracing for its first direct hurricane landfall in 30 years.

