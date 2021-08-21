Mid-South intelligence expert who helped build Afghan government weighs in on U.S. pullout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The eyes of the world have been on Afghanistan this past week as the U.S. rushes to evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghan refugees from that country, which is now controlled by the Taliban.

Action News 5 spoke with a U.S. intelligence expert who helped build the Afghan government following the American invasion in 2001.

Philip Mudd is a former intelligence officer. For decades worked at the CIA, the FBI and the White House.

These days he calls Memphis home but continues to share his expertise about counterterrorism and national security matters on CNN.

The story that has dominated news coverage this past week is Afghanistan.

After 20 years, the U.S. is pulling out.

”There is no way you can get out of a unique situation like that, a situation that we haven’t faced in at least 50 years in America and anticipate everything that happens,” said Mudd.

One thing it appears some did not anticipate was how quickly the Taliban would take over, leading to thousands of refugees rushing to get out.

”To be this far, this many days in, and have this level of chaos is not a good thing,” Mudd said.

The images of desperate and terrified Afghans outside the Kabul airport, where evacuations are underway, are heartbreaking.

But Mudd says he’s optimistic the U.S. can turn the situation around.

“Despite what I appear to be on TV, I’m an eternal optimist,” Mudd said. “Yeah, it was going to be chaos but it didn’t look good for those first few days.”

Aside from the pullout, he says there are also many lessons America can take away from its experience in Afghanistan.

”When you’re dealing with insurgencies and counterinsurgency you can’t want it more than local people want it,” Mudd said. “If you’re trying to impose a solution that the local people don’t want, you’re going to lose.”

The Taliban says they have changed since the last time they were in power before 9/11.

They have pledged to allow women and girls to go to work and school, for instance.

Mudd says don’t count on it.

“So they’re going to speak in terms they know we understand. That’s not the way they think. I don’t anticipate we will see an Afghanistan that’s advanced much beyond what we received 25 years ago,” said Mudd.

A country run by the Taliban could also attract terrorist groups like al-Qaeda.

Mudd says the big question now is whether America can remain safe without troops in Afghanistan.

“Should we have stayed there 30 years or 40 years? Because I guarantee you if you can’t build up the Afghan army in 20 years, you’re not going to build it up in 30 or 40 years,” said Mudd. ”I think we’ll be able to keep Americans safe. I wouldn’t bet on it. But I think so and I don’t think keeping 2,500, 3,000, 4,000 U.S. military there for 40 years, if the Afghans don’t want to do it, I don’t think that’s the solution.”

