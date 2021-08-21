Mid-South infectious disease expert gives advice on fighting and preventing COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - “The Delta variant is causing problems we haven’t seen before.” Those words are from an infectious disease expert in Memphis who treats COVID-19 patients 18 hours a day.

“It’s harder this time than it was before,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial Hospital. “The virus has been driven into younger people. We’re losing people in their 20s, 30s and 40s.”

The Delta wave is taking a toll on healthcare heroes and on Mid-Southerners.

“We’re seeing it up close and personal and I’m going to tell you, it is very, very distressing to watch people die who don’t have to these days,” Threlkeld said.

According to state health department data, 3,649 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in Arkansas in the last 24 hours, 5,048 new cases were confirmed in Mississippi and Tennessee logged 6,351 new positive cases, including 785 in Shelby County.

So what do you do if you get COVID?

“What I recommend to people is they just stay hydrated because a lot of people get diarrhea with this illness,” Threlkeld said. They cough. They breathe harder than they normally do and you can lose fluid doing that. Also, get up and do a little activity. It helps prevent blood clots and keeps your breathing better.”

Invest in a pulse oximeter and keep a close eye on your oxygen levels.

“If it dips consistently between 92 and 94 percent, you then need to think about contacting your primary care physician and maybe going to the hospital for oxygen and steroids,” said Threlkeld.

Threlkeld advises patients to boost their natural immunity by getting vaccinated 10 days after they recover from infection, and 90 days if they were treated with monoclonal antibody therapy.

“You get more than two times the protection if you get the vaccination on top of the actual infection,” he said. So, it really does make a difference to get that vaccine even though you’ve had COVID before.”

Monoclonal antibodies are also available before you’re infected if you’re high risk: immunocompromised, diabetic, pregnant or have a BMI over 35. Obesity is a huge risk factor.

“A lot of the people put on the ventilators are significantly overweight,” Threlkeld said.

And what about Ivermectin? Dr. Threlkeld says it’s not an effective treatment for COVID-19.

“The idea that people are taking the Ivermectin that belongs to their dog or their horse is a terrible, terrible idea, he said. “We’re seeing increased toxicity and poison control calls.”

If you are interested in monoclonal antibody therapy, call the Baptist Coronavirus Resource Center at 1-866-941-4785.

