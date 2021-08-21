Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Look up! August full moon lights up night sky this weekend

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The August full moon is coming this weekend.

Known as the full sturgeon moon, it peaks at 8:02 a.m. EDT on Sunday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says.

The moon will look full on both Saturday and Sunday nights.

“August’s full moon was traditionally called the sturgeon moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Full moon names come from the Native American tradition.

Other traditional names are:

  • Corn moon
  • Harvest moon
  • Ricing moon
  • Black cherries moon

Viewing in your area will depend on weather conditions there.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School administrator under fire for post comparing vaccine cards with yellow stars
Man and woman found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Memphis
Man and woman found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Memphis
Mask mandate back in Shelby County with updated health directive
Health Order No. 24 is amended, details where masks are not required
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
(FILE)
Biden administration sends letter to Tennessee governor regarding executive order over school masks

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the monoclonal treatment Regeneron can be useful in the...
Florida orders school boards to relax mask rules or risk funding cuts
An anti-masker at the center of a school board meeting viral video talks about his beliefs.
Anti-masker at school meeting has no kids
Letter to Miss. gov.
Rep. Bennie Thompson requests Miss. governor to issue statewide mask mandate
President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden vows to evacuate all Americans — and Afghan helpers
The chaos continues at the airport in Kabul.
Afghanistan: Kabul airport chaos continues