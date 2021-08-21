Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Historic marker recognizes enslaved people in Orange Mound

Historic marker recognizes enslaved people in Orange Mound
Historic marker recognizes enslaved people in Orange Mound(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new marker is honoring history at one Memphis cemetery.

Project 1890 unveiled the historical marker in the Deaderick Cemetery on Park Avenue near Grand Street.

The marker honors African Americans enslaved by John G. Deaderick, the owner of a 5,000-acre plantation in Orange Mound in the 1800s. While officials say there is no definitive location of a slave burial ground in Orange Mound, the marker acknowledges that enslaved people were part of the community.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School administrator under fire for post comparing vaccine cards with yellow stars
Man and woman found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Memphis
Man and woman found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Memphis
Mask mandate back in Shelby County with updated health directive
Health Order No. 24 is amended, details where masks are not required
(FILE)
Biden administration sends letter to Tennessee governor regarding executive order over school masks
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19

Latest News

Memphis Zoo postpones Rendezoo event until 2022
Inside Memphis Magazine: Memphis sports through the pandemic
Inside Memphis Magazine: Memphis sports through the pandemic
Inside Memphis Magazine: Memphis sports through the pandemic
Former Collierville police chief Larry Goodwin passes away
Former Collierville police chief Larry Goodwin passes away