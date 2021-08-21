Historic marker recognizes enslaved people in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new marker is honoring history at one Memphis cemetery.

Project 1890 unveiled the historical marker in the Deaderick Cemetery on Park Avenue near Grand Street.

The marker honors African Americans enslaved by John G. Deaderick, the owner of a 5,000-acre plantation in Orange Mound in the 1800s. While officials say there is no definitive location of a slave burial ground in Orange Mound, the marker acknowledges that enslaved people were part of the community.

