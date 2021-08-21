Advertise with Us
Health Department reports 763 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

COVID-19 Vaccination Update August 21
COVID-19 Vaccination Update August 21(Shelby County Healthy Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 763 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning.

There are currently 7,796 active cases of the coronavirus in Shelby County.

According to the health department there have been 118,382 totals cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 1,809 deaths, seven more than Friday, in Shelby County.

The seven day rolling average of cases per day is 695 and SCHD put a new mask mandate in place Friday morning.

The latest weekly positivity rate reached 21.5 percent as of the week ending in August 14, the highest positivity rate since the pandemic began.

As of Saturday morning, 449,413 people have been fully vaccinated in the area. The goal is to reach “herd immunity” with 700,000 people fully vaccinated.

Family confirms longtime Shelby County Schools employee dies of COVID-19
Family confirms longtime Shelby County Schools employee dies of COVID-19
