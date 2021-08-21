Exxon security guard shot, man arrested
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Mill Branch Road Saturday morning.
Officers say they located one security guard with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say a suspect Darryle Tate remained on the scene and was taken into custody.
Tate was charged with criminal attempt second-degree murder and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.