Exxon security guard shot, man arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Mill Branch Road Saturday morning.

Officers say they located one security guard with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say a suspect Darryle Tate remained on the scene and was taken into custody.

Tate was charged with criminal attempt second-degree murder and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

