Exxon security guard shot, man arrested

Darryle Tate mugshot
Darryle Tate mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Mill Branch Road Saturday morning.

Officers say they located one security guard with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say a suspect Darryle Tate remained on the scene and was taken into custody.

Tate was charged with criminal attempt second-degree murder and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

