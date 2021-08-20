Verdict reached in 2020 Cordova trial of man accused in neighbor’s deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chauncy Black, a teen whose GoFundMe campaign, called “Chauncy’s Chance,” went viral in 2016 is on trial for murder.

A verdict in the case was reached Friday.

Chauncy Black and his brother, Timothy Black, are both charged in the January 2020 death of 26-year-old Kaleb Wakefield. Investigators say Wakefield died half an hour after being shot at his home across the street from Black’s home on LaGrange Circle in Cordova.

Chauncy Black was found guilty of reckless endangerment and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He was found not guilty of employing a firearm during a felony.

Black told police they were shooting at a vehicle as it pulled away from their house after someone in that vehicle fired shots at them first.

On the stand Friday, Chauncy Black said he fired his weapon out of protection.

“When I went out the door, what was going through my mind was protecting my family and my home,” said Chauncy Black.

The Cordova home where Chauncy Black and his brother lived in was deemed a public nuisance last yea after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported 265 calls to the home in two years alone.

