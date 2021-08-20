Advertise with Us
Showers and storms today and tomorrow, drier conditions next week

WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but we will have a few rounds of rain this afternoon and evening. Similar to yesterday , some storms could set-up over one location and quickly drop 1″ of rain. This could result in flash flooding in some areas. Rain will end by 9 pm, but more rain is forecasted tomorrow. Temperatures will still climb to the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. High: 89 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Low: 75 degrees. Winds: South at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: Light rain will be possible on Saturday morning and then storms with heavy rain will arrive between 11 am and 2 pm. Thankfully, the rest of the day looks mostly dry and hot. Sunday will only feature afternoon pop-up showers, so most of the area will not see rain. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees Saturday and then lower to mid 90s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures and humidity will continue to rise next week. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with a heat index up to 105. There likely won’t be much rain to cool us down as dry air remains over the Mid-South.

