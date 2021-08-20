Shelby County sees highest weekly positivity rate amid Delta variant surge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are 785 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County along with 7,770 active cases.

The Shelby County Health Department says there have been 117,619 total cases since the pandemic began over a year ago and a virus death toll of 1,801.

Though daily case increases began to plateau in the spring months, the spread of the Delta variant picked up this summer causing communities to reinstate mask mandates and other virus-related guidelines. Shelby County is mandating masks again in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status.

Since this uptick in cases, the county’s daily positivity rate has jumped to new heights. As of Friday, the health department reported another record-breaking positivity rate of 21.5% for the week ending on Aug. 14.

This is the highest rate reported through the entirety of the pandemic. The previous week comes at a close second with a rate of 19.6%.

Health officials are hoping to see the surge peak soon.

But as it continues, they have noticed a common trend in current cases, deaths and hospitalizations. The majority of the current cases are among those that have not been vaccinated.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

447,364 total people vaccinated

93,291 people partially vaccinated

354,073 people fully vaccinated

787,571 total vaccinations administered

12,736 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The county has a goal of 700,000 people fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.