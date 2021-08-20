Shelby County Schools football season returns with updated event security procedures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools return to the gridiron this football season.

Before all the action under the Friday night lights, there are some things fans need to know about cheering for their teams from the stands.

The district released updated event security procedures Thursday, including walk-through metal detector screenings or wands for all participants and visitors.

Only clear bags and small clutches will be allowed into games. These bags will be checked. No outside food or drinks are allowed and once you leave a game, you cannot get back in.

