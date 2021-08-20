Advertise with Us
Shelby County Schools football season returns with updated event security procedures

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools return to the gridiron this football season.

Before all the action under the Friday night lights, there are some things fans need to know about cheering for their teams from the stands.

The district released updated event security procedures Thursday, including walk-through metal detector screenings or wands for all participants and visitors.

Only clear bags and small clutches will be allowed into games. These bags will be checked. No outside food or drinks are allowed and once you leave a game, you cannot get back in.

