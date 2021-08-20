Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby County mask mandate goes into effect today

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s mask mandate begins today at 7 a.m. Folks will have to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Local hospitals and the Shelby County Health Department say the mandate is needed because of the current surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Under the new mandate, masks are required in bars, restaurants, common areas of hotels, multi-residential buildings and private clubs.

Shelby County Health Department rolled out a second amendment to the order that states that masks must be worn while waiting for transportation.

There are also a few exceptions to the mandate. You can take your mask off if:

  • You are seated and eating or drinking in a restaurant or bar.
  • You are engaged in other activities such as working out inside a gym, grooming activities, or theatre performances.
  • You are in a place of worship and the place of worship does not require you to wear a mask.
  • You are a person with a disability who cannot wear a mask for reasons related to the disability.
  • Or wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety, or job duty.
  • You are a grade school student and your parent has submitted a written notification that you are opting out of wearing a mask according to Governor Lee’s Executive Order No 84.

While masks are optional for outdoor settings, the health department recommends people wear them anytime social distancing isn’t possible.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School administrator under fire for post comparing vaccine cards with yellow stars
Man and woman found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Memphis
Man and woman found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Memphis
(FILE)
Biden administration sends letter to Tennessee governor regarding executive order over school masks
Mask mandate back in Shelby County with updated health directive
Mask mandate back in Shelby County with updated health directive
Health Order No. 24 is amended, details where masks are not required

Latest News

A photo taken at an antibody clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., shows a patient lying on the floor.
Photo of COVID-19 patients lying on floor goes viral
Dr. Timothy Groover, Baptist Health Hospital's interim chief medical officer, discusses vaccine...
COVID-19 variant hits Jacksonville, Florida hard
This time around, younger people are getting sick from the delta variant.
More people younger than 50 being hospitalized with COVID-19
Parents, politicians divided over masks in Mid-South classrooms