Shelby Co. health officials say mask mandate is quickest way to decrease COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new health directive from the Shelby County Health Department mandating masks in indoor public settings went into effect Friday morning.

Friday, the health department spoke directly to businesses that have questions about the mask mandate and how it can help enforce it.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says he understands the new mask mandate inside public businesses is frustrating since we have been here before, but health experts believe masks are critical to slow the ongoing surge.

“I know this is a switch. I know that this is frustrating and this may feel like a step back, but we’ve got to get through this current surge,” Harris said.

Harris, along with Shelby County Health Department officials, say masking up is the fastest way to slow the spread of COVID-19 since getting fully vaccinated takes weeks to become immunized.

“Everything is on the table, however, and this is the really important piece, is that masking, if it’s done widely, can really show effects in just several days,” Harris said.

“The tool that we have at hand that can make an immediate change in our numbers is masks,” said Dr. Bruce Randolph with the Shelby County Health Department.

Friday afternoon, officials with the Shelby County Health Department hosted a webinar for local businesses to directly answer mandate questions. One business asked if they can implement restrictions on capacity on their own.

“Yes, as an owner you could have the right to limit the number of folks that you want in,” Randolph said.

Health officials say they hope this mask mandate will make a positive impact in reducing COVID cases so they can avoid restricting capacity like the health directives in 2020.

“All of us want to avoid shutdowns because shutdowns will negatively impact working families and can impact small businesses,” Harris said.

The health department is also asking businesses to implement a regular COVID-19 testing policy for unvaccinated employees with the hope that it encourages them to get the vaccine that health experts say is life-saving and safe.

“Hopefully, that would encourage them to become vaccinated so that we can identify those who are infected, get them into isolation,” Randolph said.

“If we can do this, then we can get to a place where we may not have to have this in place for as long as we did last time,” Dr. Michelle Taylor, director of the Shelby County Health Department.

The mask mandate requires both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks inside businesses. For now, the mask mandate is in effect for 30 days but may be extended.

