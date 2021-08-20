SCS, Porter-Leath make changes to hire teachers during pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Porter-Leath and Shelby County Schools are offering incetives and broadening their reach online to hire new educators.

Porter-Leath’s HR Director Angela Lamb says they’re looking to fill 15 positions for their early childhood education programs.

“We have special events any time we have a higher need than normal, and right now we have a higher need than normal,” said Lamb.

Across the U.S., states are experiencing teacher shortages, made more complicated by the pandemic.

It is a situation that Shelby County Schools’ Chief of HR Dr. Yolanda Finnie Martin calls volatile.

“We have definitely implemented some new strategies,” said Martin.

At the beginning of the summer, SCS came up with new ways of tackling the issue. They have seen early success.

The district set a goal to hire 750 specialized education assistants. So far, they have hired nearly 650.

“This allowed us to decrease the adult to student ratio down to 13 to 1,” said Martin.

Both SCS and Porter-Leath have increased their reach by posting openings through social media, they have made the hiring process virtual, and they are offering sign on bonuses

“We’re offering a $7,500 bonus for individuals with special education licensure; and even with our instructional resource positions - a $5,000 sign on bonus,” said Martin.

Porter-Leath is offering a $750 sign on bonus between now and the end of the year.

SCS and Porter-Leath also offer one-on-one mentorship for new hires.

Both employers say they are looking for individuals who are enthusiastic about teaching the next generation.

“Our goal is to make good productive Memphians, and anyone who is interested in walking that path with us contact us,” said Lamb.

Porter-Leath is planning another hiring event at the Early Childhood Academy in Frayser the week of August 23.

SCS is holding a hiring event at the Board of Education Auditorium from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on August 26.

For more information on openings with Porter-Leath visit the site here.

For more information on openings with SCS visit the site here.

