Rain chances are still in the forecast to start the weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out this evening, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will hold in the 80s. 

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A passing downpour can’t be ruled out. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind south at 5 mph. 

WEEKEND: A few showers or storms are possible Saturday, mainly in west TN and northeast MS. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Sunday will be hot and humid with just a 20% chance of an isolated downpour. High temperatures will be back in the low 90s. 

NEXT WEEK: Hot and steamy Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. The heat index will go above 100. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out, but many spots will stay dry. Isolated storms and highs around 90 expected for Thursday and Friday.

Spencer Denton

Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

