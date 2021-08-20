More showers today and tomorrow, followed by high heat and humidity next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The threat for locally heavy rainfall will continue through Saturday. Some storms could set-up over one location and quickly drop 1″ of rain. This could result in flash flooding in some areas. Hot and humid conditions will return this weekend through the middle of next week with heat indices near 105 degrees. Heat Advisories may be needed for portions of the Mid-South.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. High: 89 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Low: 75 degrees. Winds: South at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: Light rain will be possible on Saturday morning and then storms with heavy rain will arrive between 11 am and 2 pm. Thankfully, the rest of the day looks mostly dry and hot. Sunday will only feature afternoon pop-up showers, so most of the area will not see rain. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees Saturday and then lower to mid 90s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures and humidity will continue to rise next week. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with a heat index up to 105. There likely won’t be much rain to cool us down as dry air remains over the Mid-South.

Erin Thomas - Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

