Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19

(WAFB)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Poison Control Center sent a health alert Friday warning health leaders of potential toxicity related to a drug used to deworm livestock that some are using to treat and prevent COVID-19.

The center says it has received several calls related to ingestion of ivermectin meant for livestock, which is causing illness in COVID-19 patients.

Ivermectin is approved for use in both people and animals, but animal drugs are highly concentrated and can be highly toxic in humans.

According to the health alert:

  • No one has been hospitalized due to ingestion of the drug.
  • At least 70% of the recent calls have been related to ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers.
  • 85% of the callers had mild symptoms.

Mississippi Poison Control Center advises any physicians, providers or hospitals within the state who know patients with illness related to the medication, either prescribed or livestock formulations, to call them at 1-800-222-1222.

See the health alert message in full below:

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School administrator under fire for post comparing vaccine cards with yellow stars
Man and woman found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Memphis
Man and woman found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Memphis
(FILE)
Biden administration sends letter to Tennessee governor regarding executive order over school masks
Mask mandate back in Shelby County with updated health directive
Health Order No. 24 is amended, details where masks are not required
Mask mandate back in Shelby County with updated health directive

Latest News

Shelby County mask mandate
Mask mandate now in effect in Shelby County
Mask mandate now in effect in Shelby County
A photo taken at an antibody clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., shows a patient lying on the floor.
Photo of COVID-19 patients lying on floor goes viral
Dr. Timothy Groover, Baptist Health Hospital's interim chief medical officer, discusses vaccine...
COVID-19 variant hits Jacksonville, Florida hard