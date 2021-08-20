Advertise with Us
Memphis Zoo postpones Rendezoo event until 2022

(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo announced Friday it is postponing its Rendezoo 2021 event.

The zoo says the change comes due to the current climate of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement sent to the Action News 5 newsroom, the zoo said in part:

“...this decision was made in the best interest of both guests and staff to stay safe. This decision was not made lightly by the zoo leadership as Rendezoo is our largest fundraising event of the year.”

The event is rescheduled for June 4, 2022.

