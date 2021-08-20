Memphis school to become 1st in US with new COVID-19 filtration technology

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bluff City school will soon become the first school in the U.S. to install a new type of air filtration technology to fight airborne particles.

As the COVID-19 pandemic persists and variants spread, the Bornblum Jewish Community School is taking extra measures to protect its students, teachers and staff. Head of school at BornblumDaniel R. Weiss says the families within their school community deserve peace of mind knowing their children are safe in that environment.

The school says Dexwet Pure Air Filters are effective in capturing SARS-CoV-2, the airborne virus that causes COVID-19.

The filters will be installed in classrooms, bathrooms and the school office to celebrate Dexwet’s launch in the U.S. free of charge.

“Our Dexwet Pure Air Filters represent a new approach to capturing dangerous particles, viruses, and bacteria. We want to do everything within our power to help keep children and teachers healthy, and our filters are effective in filtering airborne particles” said Gregory Scott Newsome, Chief Financial Officer and Board Director of Dexwet Air Filters. “We look forward to bringing our clean air solution to schools and other public environments throughout the U.S.”

To learn more information about Dexwet Air Filters, visit www.dexwetholding.com.

