Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis school to become 1st in US with new COVID-19 filtration technology

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bluff City school will soon become the first school in the U.S. to install a new type of air filtration technology to fight airborne particles.

As the COVID-19 pandemic persists and variants spread, the Bornblum Jewish Community School is taking extra measures to protect its students, teachers and staff. Head of school at BornblumDaniel R. Weiss says the families within their school community deserve peace of mind knowing their children are safe in that environment.

The school says Dexwet Pure Air Filters are effective in capturing SARS-CoV-2, the airborne virus that causes COVID-19.

The filters will be installed in classrooms, bathrooms and the school office to celebrate Dexwet’s launch in the U.S. free of charge.

“Our Dexwet Pure Air Filters represent a new approach to capturing dangerous particles, viruses, and bacteria. We want to do everything within our power to help keep children and teachers healthy, and our filters are effective in filtering airborne particles” said Gregory Scott Newsome, Chief Financial Officer and Board Director of Dexwet Air Filters. “We look forward to bringing our clean air solution to schools and other public environments throughout the U.S.”

To learn more information about Dexwet Air Filters, visit www.dexwetholding.com.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School administrator under fire for post comparing vaccine cards with yellow stars
Man and woman found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Memphis
Man and woman found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Memphis
Mask mandate back in Shelby County with updated health directive
Health Order No. 24 is amended, details where masks are not required
(FILE)
Biden administration sends letter to Tennessee governor regarding executive order over school masks
Mask mandate back in Shelby County with updated health directive

Latest News

Poison control calls spike as people take animal dewormer for COVID-19
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer for COVID-19
Memphis Zoo postpones Rendezoo event until 2022
Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate - SCHD
Shelby County sees highest weekly positivity rate amid Delta variant surge
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19