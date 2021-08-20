Advertise with Us
Memphis Grizzlies announce 2021-22 regular season schedule

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) guards Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the...
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) guards Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies’ 82-game regular season tips off Oct. 20 at FedExForum.

The season features seven nationally-televised games across ESPN and TNT.

The Grizzlies released their full schedule Friday, including the 20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game vs. the Chicago Bulls Monday, Jan. 17 at FedExForum.

Memphis plays 16 of its 41 home games on the weekend and 14 back-to-back sets. Sixty games are before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Sunday, Feb. 20 in Cleveland and 22 after.

Season tickets start at $11 per game. Call (901) 888-HOOP to purchase. Single-game tickets go on sale Friday at grizzlies.com.

