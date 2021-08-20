Memphis Grizzlies announce 2021-22 regular season schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies’ 82-game regular season tips off Oct. 20 at FedExForum.

The season features seven nationally-televised games across ESPN and TNT.

The Grizzlies released their full schedule Friday, including the 20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game vs. the Chicago Bulls Monday, Jan. 17 at FedExForum.

Memphis plays 16 of its 41 home games on the weekend and 14 back-to-back sets. Sixty games are before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Sunday, Feb. 20 in Cleveland and 22 after.

Season tickets start at $11 per game. Call (901) 888-HOOP to purchase. Single-game tickets go on sale Friday at grizzlies.com.

