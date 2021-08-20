Marshall County School District implementing more safety protocols following social media threat

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Marshall County School District will have additional officers on Byhalia school campuses after a threat was made toward the schools via social media.

The school district says safety protocols have been put in place for Friday’s school day in response to the threat.

The district says it will communicate any additional information that’s gathered and asks if anyone knows who made the threat to contact the district or Byhalia City Police.

